Kamala Harris May Want to Think Twice Before Talking About Medical Decisions to Do with One's 'Own Body'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 8:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris May Want to Think Twice Before Talking About Medical Decisions to Do with One's 'Own Body'

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris is a particularly tone-deaf person, but it seems she has been particularly bad this week. On Thursday, the same day President Joe Biden announced particularly stringent vaccine mandates, Harris gave an impassioned address about "the rights of women to make decisions about the their own bodies," calling it "not negotiable."

Considering the vice president and the Biden-Harris administration overall is particularly pro-abortion, it's not entirely surprising she would repeat the "my body, my choice" line ad nauseam.

Even if one were to disregard for a moment that when a woman is pregnant, she is pregnant with the body of her unborn child, Harris' comments are still hypocritical. 

Her own administration is infringing on people's medical decisions, and they're doing so out in the open. In his Thursday remarks, President Biden himself even acknowledged his administration was doing so, when he said that getting vaccinated or not "is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you." 

On Wednesday, while campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) ahead of his recall campaign, she sang the praises of the governor, while failing to address the grievances voters have against him when it comes to his handling of the pandemic.

Being unable to help herself, the vice president did tout Newsom's own pro-abortion position, even though the recall has little to nothing to do with the abortion issue. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Declares New Vaccine Mandates While Blasting 'Freedom and Personal Choice'
Katie Pavlich
White House Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Exemption to At Least One Federal Agency
Julio Rosas
AG Garland Announces Lawsuit Against Texas Over Abortion Law
Reagan McCarthy
FLASHBACK: President-Elect Joe Biden Was Against Vaccine Mandates
Rebecca Downs
McCarthy Asks SCOTUS to Overturn Pelosi's 'Unconstitutional' Proxy Voting Policy
Reagan McCarthy
FLASHBACK: Psaki Said Vaccine Mandates Are 'Not the Role' of Federal Government
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular