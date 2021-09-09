Kamala Harris May Want to Think Twice Before Talking About Medical Decisions to Do with One's 'Own Body'

Vice President Kamala Harris is a particularly tone-deaf person, but it seems she has been particularly bad this week. On Thursday, the same day President Joe Biden announced particularly stringent vaccine mandates, Harris gave an impassioned address about "the rights of women to make decisions about the their own bodies," calling it "not negotiable."

.@VP Kamala Harris: "The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision, it is their body." https://t.co/mSBulz8uvU pic.twitter.com/quMBpIKHyP — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

Just hours before Biden began his speech on expanded vaccine requirements, @VP Harris met with abortion rights advocates. She said, “the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 9, 2021

Considering the vice president and the Biden-Harris administration overall is particularly pro-abortion, it's not entirely surprising she would repeat the "my body, my choice" line ad nauseam.

Newsflash, @KamalaHarris: an unborn baby is not a woman's body.



Go look at a biology textbook, and stop imposing your anti-science, anti-morality, oppressive, pro-abortion agenda on millions of children and their families. https://t.co/0GsACN5sMJ — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 9, 2021

Even if one were to disregard for a moment that when a woman is pregnant, she is pregnant with the body of her unborn child, Harris' comments are still hypocritical.

Do these two ever talk to each other? She makes this speech on the same day that @JoeBiden announces mandatory vaccinations? @KamalaHarris https://t.co/6OGFkZMi37 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 9, 2021

Her own administration is infringing on people's medical decisions, and they're doing so out in the open. In his Thursday remarks, President Biden himself even acknowledged his administration was doing so, when he said that getting vaccinated or not "is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."

On Wednesday, while campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) ahead of his recall campaign, she sang the praises of the governor, while failing to address the grievances voters have against him when it comes to his handling of the pandemic.

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris campaigns for California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the state's recall election. https://t.co/ssIHaXJ4Cx — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2021

Being unable to help herself, the vice president did tout Newsom's own pro-abortion position, even though the recall has little to nothing to do with the abortion issue.