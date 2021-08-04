Get Ready: Vaccine Mandates for Active Duty Troops To Be Announced

It was only a matter of time. Last week President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers. Now, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to announce such a mandate for active duty troops. On Wednesday, CNN's Barbara Starr reported that Austin "is expected to seek authorization to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all active duty troops as soon as this week."

This should not come as a surprise.

For one, who could forget Sec. Austin arriving to the Philippines last week donning a mask and face shield, with Scott highlighting Tucker Carlson's reaction to it.

As Starr mentioned:

Traveling in the Philippines last week, Austin told a news conference that he would consult with medical professionals and the services on a timeline for implementing a new policy. "But we won't let grass grow under our feet," he said. "The President directed us to do something and we'll get after it."

Further, the White House signaled this was coming. Townhall's coverage of the vaccine mandate referenced the Thursday fact-sheet from the White House, particularly this section:

Protecting Those Who Serve Our Country. Today, the President will announce that he is directing the Department of Defense to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military. This is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world—many where vaccination rates are low and disease is prevalent.

CNN since learned of updates, with one defense official telling the outlet that Austin's "inclination is towards making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory" for active duty troops.

As Starr also reported:

Biden announced on July 29 that he was asking the Defense Department to "look into how and when" it will add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory military vaccinations. Biden specifically said he knew that Austin is "open to it."

Since then, the Joint Chiefs have met to discuss how a mandatory vaccination plan might work. Austin has also been consulting with military medical authorities, the defense official said. Austin's current view is to "seek authorization to make it mandatory."

Should the mandate come to be, a presidential waiver might be in order, as the vaccine has yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Currently, it is approved under emergency use authorization, though the Pfizer vaccine will likely be given full approval early next month, The New York Times reported this week.

Starr made mention to a memo last month from the Justice Department referencing such a waiver:

Justice Department memo dated July 6 said that, "because DOD has informed us that it understandably does not want to convey inaccurate or confusing information to service members—that is, telling them that they have the 'option' to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if they effectively lack such an option because of a military order—DOD should seek a presidential waiver before it imposes a vaccination requirement."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an opponent of vaccine mandates, has already chimed in over Twitter to highlight concerns.

Our military has the resources to test every soldier/sailor/airman/marine for natural immunity (IgG, T cell, etc) before administering a vaccine.



Mandatory COVID vaccines are wrong, but if they fail to do serology tests first (and afterwards), we know it’s all political. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 5, 2021