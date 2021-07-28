Speaker Pelosi: Leader McCarfthy is 'Such a Moron' Over Opposing Mask Mandate

The issue of mask guidelines and mandates has become such a hot-button issue that one member of leadership is calling one another names over differing opinions as if this were junior high or high school and not the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidelines about masks when it comes to K-12 teachers, staff, and students wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status. Guidelines also say for certain areas that even those who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors.

As a result, the Capitol Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan announced an immediate mask mandate on the House floor and in buildings. Carson and I have covered some reactions, but perhaps none is more newsworthy than Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) "such a moron."

The House Minority Leader had made his views quite clear on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. Leader McCarthy is not merely against mask mandates, though, but in his reasoning, he also promoted the efficacy of vaccines in that they "work."

Speaker Pelosi wants you to do as she says, not as she does. She and President Biden are doing everything possible to keep you living in fear with your mask, even if you've been vaccinated.



The science is clear ? Vaccines work. Mask mandates don't. pic.twitter.com/eDsHfWqfKd — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

RT if you agree ? NO mask mandates or vaccine passports https://t.co/lVG2O8FY5W — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

Not only does it sound like Pelosi called McCarthy "such a moron" when asked by reporters to respond to the minority leader saying it's "against science," her deputy chief of staff confirmed that is her response regardless.

Unfortunately, we can't verify this audio because of poor quality, but I can confirm that the Speaker believes that saying a mask requirement is "not a decision based on science" is moronic. https://t.co/vf30E4Ggic — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) July 28, 2021

When asked by another reported, Pelosi had a similarly snappish response. "Science, science, science, and science," she said. "To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think is not wise, and that was my comment."

Speaker Pelosi is asked about calling @GOPLeader McCarthy a “moron” for criticizing House mask mandate:



“Science, science, science, and science ... To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think is not wise, and that was my comment."pic.twitter.com/Wr2b6RG7SK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

McCarthy, however, was not finished.

"Well, if she's so brilliant. Can she tell me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate?" McCarthy asked, going on to cite data about infections in D.C. "Can she explained to me when the CDC says only vaccinated people need to wear a mask in hotspots," pointing out that D.C. "is not with more than 86% of vaccination within here. Can she explain to me the less than 1% affected there? So it’s a lot of questions if she knows so much science explain to me where the science changes in the rotunda."

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) similarly used such language when using his time on the House floor to criticize McCarthy.

Today Minority Leader McCarthy gave a low rent and juvenile speech dragging us for wearing masks to keep our loved ones safe. You can always count on him to take the low road.



My message for him: Just Stop. pic.twitter.com/pgd6ELz5PH — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 28, 2021

The speaker tried to avoid the blame, and instead blamed it on Dr. Monahan. "That’s the purview of the capitol physician,” Pelosi said, “a mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it with our masks." However, Speaker Pelosi was the one responsible for not relenting on a mask mandate back in May.

Bess Levin, writing for Vanity Fair, had quite the particular take on the exchange, writing "Nancy Pelosi, Done F--king Around, Calls Kevin McCarthy a 'Moron' For Opposing Mask Mandates."

It appears that Republicans are forming a unified message in opposition to these guidelines and the mask mandates which follow.

Hours after Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), tweeted such a curious point about justifications for masks, Leader McCarthy tweeted that same message.