Tucker Carlson Accosted By Hater in Montana Tackle Shop: 'You Are the Worst Human Being'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was accosted by a hater, Dan Bailey, at a sporting goods shop in Livingston, Montana on Friday night. The exchange, which has since gone viral, was posted to the man's Instagram page.

In the video, posted Friday night, Bailey recognizes approaches Carlson to tell him "You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that."

Montana man to @TuckerCarlson: “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that.”



(??: danbaileymt on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/U71sGkksJF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 24, 2021

The video clip, slightly over 20 seconds, is shaky and difficult to completely make out, but Bailey can be heard ranting against Carlson's take on vaccines.

Carlson is seen putting his hand on Bailey's chest, but in the video only engages so as to say "settle down, son," and point out that he is with his daughter, though Bailey makes it clear he doesn't care.

"What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families," Bailey said.

The caption of the Instagram video contains expletives and reads "It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole!," though Bailey spells the word out. "This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American," the caption continues.

The exchange took place at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Company. The name is a coincidence though, and in a statement shared to the store's homepage, owner Dale Sexton makes it clear there is no affiliation:

On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.

Carlson has found himself in the news quite a bit lately, including to do with his claims that he was told the NSA has been spying on him. As Katie reported on Friday, while the NSA said he was not a target of any intelligence investigation, the agency did not deny they reviewed his communications.

Tucker Carlson's Twitter account also warned that Facebook was censoring his show.

The NSA now admits that it "unmasked" Tucker's identity after an intelligence intercept. Plus: the tyrants at Facebook confirm that they have been censoring this show. pic.twitter.com/AeYbQzNWLI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 24, 2021

Nevertheless, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and Fox News Channel are at the very top of ratings.