Twitter Reacts to Dave Portnoy's Random, Brief Suspension from Twitter

On Friday night, Barstool's Dave Portnoy was briefly suspended from Twitter, at which point #FreePortnoy became quite popular on Twitter. Once his account was restored, Portnoy took part in the hashtag himself.

The suspension appears to be over Portnoy's colorful response to a disgruntled Twitter user.

Dave Portnoy says he’ll drop his nuts on mans head. Gets suspended lol pic.twitter.com/U5lvQD7MC4 — kevin coyne (@kcoyne0) June 19, 2021

That tweet is still up as of Saturday afternoon.

So sell it. Mark your calendar. Dm me 1 year from today. Let me drop my nuts on your head. https://t.co/fLehbD6J2Z — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 18, 2021

The National File speculated the suspension may have been Portnoy's celebration about progress made in the pandemic.

BREAKING: Portnoy's account has been reinstated @stoolpresidente — Jack Hadfield ?????? (@JackHadders) June 19, 2021

We can't say for sure, though, because Twitter's ultimate comment was hardly substantive.

Portnoy tells me he doesn't know what led to his Twitter suspension, though ppl suspect it was his tweet where he told another user "Let me drop my nuts on your head." — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 19, 2021

NEW: Twitter finally issued a statement regarding the now-reversed suspension of Dave Portnoy.



"We've no comment at this time however the account you reference has been reinstated." — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 19, 2021

UPDATE: In an email to @NationalFile, a Twitter spokesperson acknowledged Portnoy's reinstatement, but refused to answer the questions put towards them regarding his suspension and current guidelines regarding COVID-19 misinformation, as they have "no comment at this time" — Jack Hadfield ?????? (@JackHadders) June 19, 2021

Users speculated that it was one more example of Big Tech's censorship of a conservative. The platform did ban Donald Trump when he was still the sitting president of the United States, after all.

In 24 hours Dave Portnoy lost his Twitter, Bret Weinstein lost his YouTube, and a former GOP senate candidate Lauren Witzke lost access to Wells Fargo banking



Do you see what’s going on? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 19, 2021

Dave Portnoy got banned and people are saying that big tech has “crossed the rubicon.” They banned the sitting US President six months ago lol. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) June 19, 2021

Just a reminder...Dave Portnoy has done more to help small businesses through this pandemic than Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) June 19, 2021

If Dave Portnoy was a liberal, he wouldn't be suspended...



Prove Me Wrong... — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 19, 2021

Sure enough, Portnoy is back as if nothing ever happened.