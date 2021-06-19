Twitter

Twitter Reacts to Dave Portnoy's Random, Brief Suspension from Twitter

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: Paul Abell/AP Images for Natural Light

On Friday night, Barstool's Dave Portnoy was briefly suspended from Twitter, at which point #FreePortnoy became quite popular on Twitter. Once his account was restored, Portnoy took part in the hashtag himself.

The suspension appears to be over Portnoy's colorful response to a disgruntled Twitter user.

That tweet is still up as of Saturday afternoon.

The National File speculated the suspension may have been Portnoy's celebration about progress made in the pandemic.

We can't say for sure, though, because Twitter's ultimate comment was hardly substantive. 

Users speculated that it was one more example of Big Tech's censorship of a conservative. The platform did ban Donald Trump when he was still the sitting president of the United States, after all.

Sure enough, Portnoy is back as if nothing ever happened.  

Most Popular