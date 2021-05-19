Capitol Hill

Defense Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' Doubles Down on Offensive Language Towards Those with Mental Disabilities

May 19, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Editor's Note: This piece quotes expletives and offensive terms. 

In a comprehensive piece for TPM, Matt Shuham spoke to the defense attorneys for various people charged with allegedly storming the Capitol on January 6. One lawyer stood out in particular for his extremely offensive comments. Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley, who is also known as the "QAnon Shaman," had this to say:

Watkins, the “Q Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s attorney, said his client had Asperger’s syndrome and indicated that Chansley’s mental state — and the impact of Trump’s “propaganda” efforts — would play a role in his case. 

“A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all f***ing short-bus people,” Watkins told TPM. “These are people with brain damage, they’re f***ing retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.” 

“But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people, they don’t have prior criminal history. F***ck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f***cking Hitler.”

Certainly such statements from one's own defense are less than charitable or kind. They're also offensive to those on the autism spectrum, who are mentally disabled, or who have experienced brain damage for one reason or another. Also, way to be the umpteenth person to refer to Trump as Hitler. 

Watkins doubled down on them during his appearance on CNN's "New Day." He said "no" when asked by host John Brennan if he would like to apologize, and also gave a rather curious reason for using such language. 

Watkins has run into other issues. Back in March, when a judge denied a request that Chansley be released pending trial, Alexander Mallin reported for ABC News that "Judge [Royce] Lamberth, in the meantime, chastised Watkins for arranging for his client's "60 Minutes+" interview without the judge's approval, calling it an act of subterfuge."

Most Popular