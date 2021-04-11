Rush Limbaugh

Charlie Kirk to Take Rush Limbaugh's Time Slot

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 5:17 PM
Source: Charlie Kirk Media Kit

Salem Radio's Charlie Kirk announced on Friday that he'll be taking the late Rush Limbaugh's time slot, whom Kirk calls "my friend and American hero." Kirk's new time, of 12-1pm will begin right away, tomorrow, April 12. Viewers can listen in on Salem Radio Network’s 77WABC and 107.1 FM WLIR.

A statement from Kirk is included who shared "I am thrilled and honored to take the same time and station where my friend and American hero Rush Limbaugh launched his national radio show in 1988." He also noted "I am so impressed with what John Catsimatidis has done since he bought this great station, and will commit to doing my part to keep this as one of the top talk stations in America."

As well as from Salem Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce, who said "I was fortunate to be the PD at WABC for 14 years. I am thrilled to see WABC once again affirm its status as one of the truly iconic talk stations in the nation, and so blessed to be able to add our newest star Charlie Kirk to their all-star lineup."

The announcement also mentions that "Kirk first joined the Salem Radio Network in the noon to 3 p.m. EDT time slot in October 2020 and has continued to grow his audience on stations across the country." His Salem Radio page lists his other accolades, among them that Kirk "also airs a daily podcast of the same name, that has become one of the top 10 news shows on Apple New Podcast rankings."

Most Popular