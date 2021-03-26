New York Becomes the First State to Enact a 'Vaccine Passport'

With Excelsior Pass, New York became the first state on Friday to launch a so-called vaccine passport, as reported by USA Today. The Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo also promoted the launch over Friday on Twitter.

Today we launched Excelsior Pass, a free platform for businesses & individuals that can be used to easily access secure proof of a recent negative COVID test or vaccination.



It's a first of its kind tool to help NY fight COVID while reopening our economy safely.



Learn More: — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2021

Using the downloaded app with some personal informational to confirm their identity, New Yorkers can prove with a digital QR code that they have been vaccinated. "The data will come from the state's vaccine registry and also will be linked to testing data from a number of pre-approved testing companies," according to USA Today. The passport will be helpful to getting into events and venues, and "already enables people to increase the size of a wedding party, or other catered event."

Naturally, privacy and data concerns abound, with Bloomberg having already written at least two pieces raising issues.

Further, if one reads the overview from the state's website, this particular excerpt comes to mind: "Once you and your party enter an establishment, you will still be asked to follow State and CDC guidance regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene."

Will those who have been vaccinated no longer be expected to have to wear a mask? Will President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci still insist on wearing two? What will even change?

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) already shot down the idea of a vaccine passport last week. "The vaccine passport is a terrible idea. We are definitely not going to offer anything from the state perspective. That is totally off the table," Fox 4 News of Southwest Florida reported.