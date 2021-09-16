Nancy Pelosi

Liberals' 'Radical Price Control Scheme' For Prescription Drugs Goes Down in Flames

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee got a win over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday, defeating HR 3, the speaker’s “radical price control scheme” for prescription drugs. 

Three Democrats also joined Republicans in voting down the measure.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), ranking member on the committee, argued that the now-defeated proposal would “ lead to less innovation, fewer cures, and no hope for many people who deserve a fighting chance at life.”

“Whether it’s ALS, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, Spinal Muscular Atrophy or another diseases, the hope for lifesaving treatments and cures is here in America. We must not forget that it is here that hope becomes a reality," she said in a statement following the committee vote. “America will not win the future, if Speaker Pelosi’s socialist price controls were jammed in the Democrat’s reckless tax and spending spree. It would lead to less innovation, fewer cures, and no hope for many people who deserve a fighting chance at life.”

