DeSantis Promises Fines for Local Governments Implementing Vaccine Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced on Monday that local governments that attempt to implement "fundamentally wrong" vaccine requirements will be subject to $5,000 fines.

FOX 13: DeSantis announces Florida cities, counties that require employees get vaccinated will be fined $5,000 per infraction — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 13, 2021

"If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation,” DeSantis said.

DESANTIS: "If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law, and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation." pic.twitter.com/c8qtLlNIjj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2021

He added that such requirements for vaccination would cause individuals to be “cast aside" and that vaccination should be a "personal choice" based upon "individual health."

"You don't just cast aside people who have been serving faithfully over this issue, over what's basically a personal choice on their individual health," he continued. "We cannot let these folks be cast aside. We cannot allow their jobs to be destroyed."

Republican governors, including DeSantis, have vowed to fight the Biden administration in court on the newly unveiled vaccination mandate for federal workers and certain private businesses with 100 or more employees. The White House is defending the overreaching mandate as lawful under the guise of public health.