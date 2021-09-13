vaccine mandate

DeSantis Promises Fines for Local Governments Implementing Vaccine Mandates

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
DeSantis Promises Fines for Local Governments Implementing Vaccine Mandates

Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced on Monday that local governments that attempt to implement "fundamentally wrong" vaccine requirements will be subject to $5,000 fines.

"If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation,” DeSantis said. 

He added that such requirements for vaccination would cause individuals to be “cast aside" and that vaccination should be a "personal choice" based upon "individual health."

"You don't just cast aside people who have been serving faithfully over this issue, over what's basically a personal choice on their individual health," he continued. "We cannot let these folks be cast aside. We cannot allow their jobs to be destroyed."

Republican governors, including DeSantis, have vowed to fight the Biden administration in court on the newly unveiled vaccination mandate for federal workers and certain private businesses with 100 or more employees. The White House is defending the overreaching mandate as lawful under the guise of public health.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Defiant Blinken Refuses Blame for Lying to Americans, Bungling Diplomatic Mission in Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Young Climate Warrior Just Can't Help But Post This Garbage Take About the 9/11 Attacks
Matt Vespa
State Attorneys General Come Out Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandates
Madeline Leesman

Inflation Is Skyrocketing and Three Major Categories Are Getting Worse
Katie Pavlich

Schlichter: Do Republicans Really Have a Shot at Recalling Gavin Newsom?
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

The Fencing Around the U.S. Capitol Building Is Returning
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular