Another Dem Caught Red Handed Violating Her Own Mask Mandate

Democratic lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels continue to implement tyrannical COVID policies, even for individuals who are vaccinated against the virus.

Democratic Governors Gavin Newsom (CA), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), to name a few, have all been caught violating their own restrictive edicts. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was also caught violating her own mask mandate on Thursday.