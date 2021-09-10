Washington D.C.
Another Dem Caught Red Handed Violating Her Own Mask Mandate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels continue to implement tyrannical COVID policies, even for individuals who are vaccinated against the virus. 

Democratic Governors Gavin Newsom (CA), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), to name a few, have all been caught violating their own restrictive edicts. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was also caught violating her own mask mandate on Thursday.

This instance was not Bowser's first violation of her own rules. Twitter users noticed Bowser's blatant hypocrisy as her own constituents are forced to mask up indoors.

Earlier this year, Bowser was photographed at an indoor wedding without a mask. She was awarded a fact-check from the Washington Post for her "terrible spin" and explanation as to why she was violating her own rules.

