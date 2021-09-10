Another Dem Caught Red Handed Violating Her Own Mask Mandate

Democratic lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels continue to implement tyrannical COVID policies, even for individuals who are vaccinated against the virus.
Democratic Governors Gavin Newsom (CA), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), to name a few, have all been caught violating their own restrictive edicts. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was also caught violating her own mask mandate on Thursday.
Tonight I spoke to students from around the country gathered for the Jack and Jill On the Hill Legislative Summit. It's the passion of our youth that gives me hope for the future of DC and our nation. Their voices matter, and I will continue to work to give them a #FairShot! pic.twitter.com/u9IiWNxB3I— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 10, 2021
This instance was not Bowser's first violation of her own rules. Twitter users noticed Bowser's blatant hypocrisy as her own constituents are forced to mask up indoors.
Wait … did DC drop the indoor mask mandate? https://t.co/tABhpYYss7— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 10, 2021
Which exemption to the mask mandate applies here? https://t.co/4thESGnSkK— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 10, 2021
I drive to Pentagon City every morning so I can workout at Orangetheory without a mask, but Muriel gets to do speaking engagements and photo-ops mask free? #cmonman https://t.co/KgrGYtkjbm— Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) September 10, 2021
Earlier this year, Bowser was photographed at an indoor wedding without a mask. She was awarded a fact-check from the Washington Post for her "terrible spin" and explanation as to why she was violating her own rules.