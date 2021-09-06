GOP Senator Has a Prediction About SCOTUS and Texas' Abortion Law

Democrats are in meltdown mode over the Supreme Court’s decision to allow a controversial abortion law in Texas to stand. The 5-4 majority on the bench that voted to uphold the law made it clear that the decision was not a ruling on constitutionality.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) predicted that when the law is challenged before the high court in an “appropriate manner,” the justices will later “swat it away.”

“It [ruling] had nothing to do with the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. It was only on if the plaintiffs had standing. People are using it to gin up their base to distract from disastrous policies in Afghanistan, maybe for fund-raising appeals. I wish we would focus on issues as opposed to theater. It was about if they had standing, nothing to do with constitutionality. I think we should move on to other issues,” Cassidy said on Sunday on ABC News. “I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner. If it’s as terrible as people say, it will be destroyed by the court. To act like it’s an assault upon Roe v. Wade is something the president is doing to distract from his other issues. It’s clearly not an assault. By the way, I’m pro-life. The facts are this is about standing, nothing else.”

After the law was allowed to go into effect, President Joe Biden promised a "whole of government" approach to fighting back against the restrictions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to bring the Women's Health Protection Act to the floor when the House returns to hold a vote on codifying Roe v. Wade.