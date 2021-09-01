NRSC

New Poll Spells Bad News For Vulnerable Dem Senator

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 01, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Spells Bad News For Vulnerable Dem Senator

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A new poll out of New Hampshire shows vulnerable Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) underwater. In a hypothetical matchup with Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH), a potential contender, Hassan trails by 8 points.

Hassan’s approval rating also declined, with just 44 percent approving of her job performance and 48 disapproving. Sununu, on the other hand, enjoys a 30-point approval rating. The poll also shows a decline in approval for President Joe Biden. Just 44 percent of respondents indicated approval of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapprove. 

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said that Hassan's "100% voting record" with the president played a part in her dismal numbers.

“New Hampshire voters are fed up with Democrat-run Washington and they are holding Maggie Hassan responsible. Her 100% voting record with President Biden is further complicating matters in the aftermath of the Afghanistan fiasco," NRSC spokesperson T.W. Arrighi said in a release. "With 15 months to go until Election Day, there is no light on the horizon for Sen. Hassan. It’s clear that Granite Staters are ready for a change.”

The survey showing bad news for Biden and Hassan was conducted before the Biden administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal that left Americans behind.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NBC News Reporter Offers Alarming Question About the Fallout from Our Afghanistan Exit
Matt Vespa

With Americans Stranded Behind Enemy Lines, Biden Is Headed to Delaware
Katie Pavlich
Top FDA Officials Resign Over Booster Shot Process That Was Rushed by Dr. Fauci
Katie Pavlich
Revolt: Fully-Vaccinated Students Blast Liberal College Over Draconian, Anti-Science COVID Restrictions
VIP
Guy Benson
Texas 'Heartbeat Bill' Banning Abortions After Fetal Heartbeat Detection Goes Into Effect
Madeline Leesman
Facebook Explains Why They Banned Newly-Made Gold Star Mother After Posting Criticisms of Joe Biden
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular