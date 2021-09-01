New Poll Spells Bad News For Vulnerable Dem Senator

A new poll out of New Hampshire shows vulnerable Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) underwater. In a hypothetical matchup with Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH), a potential contender, Hassan trails by 8 points.

Hassan’s approval rating also declined, with just 44 percent approving of her job performance and 48 disapproving. Sununu, on the other hand, enjoys a 30-point approval rating. The poll also shows a decline in approval for President Joe Biden. Just 44 percent of respondents indicated approval of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapprove.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said that Hassan's "100% voting record" with the president played a part in her dismal numbers.

“New Hampshire voters are fed up with Democrat-run Washington and they are holding Maggie Hassan responsible. Her 100% voting record with President Biden is further complicating matters in the aftermath of the Afghanistan fiasco," NRSC spokesperson T.W. Arrighi said in a release. "With 15 months to go until Election Day, there is no light on the horizon for Sen. Hassan. It’s clear that Granite Staters are ready for a change.”

The survey showing bad news for Biden and Hassan was conducted before the Biden administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal that left Americans behind.