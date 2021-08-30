GOP Lawmakers Vow to Oppose Debt Ceiling Increase 'Under Any Circumstances'

Over 100 House Republicans vowed not to vote to raise the debt ceiling "under any circumstances," in a letter to lawmakers, Fox News first reported. The GOP lawmakers accuse Democrats of launching a "massive and unprecedented debt spending spree" ahead of the fight over the $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

"Democrats have embarked on a massive and unprecedented deficit spending spree. Without a single Republican vote, they passed a $1.9 trillion 'Covid relief' bill in March even though $1 trillion was still unspent from previous bipartisan Covid relief bills. Now they have passed a $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution, again without a single Republican vote. The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has calculated that a more honest score of this budget resolution will likely exceed $5 trillion. In order for this spending to occur, our nation’s debt limit will have to be increased significantly. Because Democrats are responsible for the spending, they need to take responsibility for increasing the debt ceiling. They have total control of the government, and the unilateral ability to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate their unilateral spending plans," the letter signed by 103 House GOP lawmakers reads. "Indeed, Democrats have the ability to raise the debt limit through the Budget Resolution by introducing appropriate language in the upcoming reconciliation process (or a subsequent reconciliation). Doing so would not require a single Republican vote, and would appropriately require each and every Democrat to take responsibility for their out-of-control spending. We should not default on our debts under any circumstances."