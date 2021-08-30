Budget
VIP

GOP Lawmakers Vow to Oppose Debt Ceiling Increase 'Under Any Circumstances'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Lawmakers Vow to Oppose Debt Ceiling Increase 'Under Any Circumstances'

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Over 100 House Republicans vowed not to vote to raise the debt ceiling "under any circumstances," in a letter to lawmakers, Fox News first reported. The GOP lawmakers accuse Democrats of launching a "massive and unprecedented debt spending spree" ahead of the fight over the $3.5 trillion budget resolution. 

"Democrats have embarked on a massive and unprecedented deficit spending spree. Without a single Republican vote, they passed a $1.9 trillion 'Covid relief' bill in March even though $1 trillion was still unspent from previous bipartisan Covid relief bills. Now they have passed a $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution, again without a single Republican vote. The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has calculated that a more honest score of this budget resolution will likely exceed $5 trillion. In order for this spending to occur, our nation’s debt limit will have to be increased significantly. Because Democrats are responsible for the spending, they need to take responsibility for increasing the debt ceiling. They have total control of the government, and the unilateral ability to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate their unilateral spending plans," the letter signed by 103 House GOP lawmakers reads. "Indeed, Democrats have the ability to raise the debt limit through the Budget Resolution by introducing appropriate language in the upcoming reconciliation process (or a subsequent reconciliation). Doing so would not require a single Republican vote, and would appropriately require each and every Democrat to take responsibility for their out-of-control spending. We should not default on our debts under any circumstances." 

On the other side of the Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that no Senate Republicans will vote for the hefty spending package. 

The $3.5 trillion package cleared procedural hurdles in both the House and Senate, and a full vote will occur in the Fall. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have already indicated that they will not vote for the package, which would prevent passage if no Republicans support the bill. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well.
Julio Rosas
The Pentagon Really Doesn't Want to Talk About the Americans Being Left Behind in Kabul
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: Our Military Leaders Are Incompetent
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

'I’ll Regret Every Damn One of Those Decisions': Newsom Speaks Out As Recall Draws Near
Leah Barkoukis

Crenshaw Shreds Obama's Education Secretary for Latest Tweet About Anti-Maskers
Leah Barkoukis
Michael Waltz: Biden Handed Leverage to Taliban 'On a Silver Platter'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular