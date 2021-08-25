Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi: 'I Trust' Biden's Judgement on Failed Afghanistan Withdrawal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi: 'I Trust' Biden's Judgement on Failed Afghanistan Withdrawal

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended President Joe Biden’s botched move to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, even after a wave of backlash from Republicans and Democrats. Biden has less than one week to meet the deadline to withdraw the military and bring Americans and allies to safety.

On the August 31 withdrawal deadline that Biden agreed to uphold, despite skepticism of the administration’s ability to evacuate all Americans by that date, Pelosi said that “we obviously have made a promise and we want to honor it,” and that she trusts the president to “weigh the equities of the danger versus the advantage and I trust his judgment.”

Pelosi also offered criticism to Reps. Peter Meijer (R-MI) and Seth Moulton (D-MA), both veterans, for their secret trip to Kabul to conduct oversight of the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan. The congressmen conducted their visit to see the scene for themselves, given the extreme lack of transparency and planning from the White House. The two lawmakers also pushed the president to extend the August 31 deadline, which Biden failed to do. Instead, the commander-in-chief let the Taliban dictate evacuations.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'The Definition of Gaslighting': Politico's Brutal Piece on Biden's Fiasco in Afghanistan
Matt Vespa

Reps. Meijer and Moulton's Secret Trip to Kabul Did Not Go Over Well, Especially With the Pentagon
Spencer Brown

Australian Manhunt Underway for 'Public Health Enemy No. 1' Who Refused to Quarantine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

The Calls for Biden's Impeachment Over Afghanistan Have Begun
Reagan McCarthy

CNN Guest: Biden 'Should Be Congratulated' for Doing 'Extremely Good Job' on Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
New USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Biden Approval Rating Craters Amid Crises
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular