Afghanistan

GOP Senator to Biden: 'Damn the Deadline'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Senator to Biden: 'Damn the Deadline'

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that the president will be caving to the Taliban’s demand to uphold the original deadline for U.S. forces to exit Afghanistan. At the Taliban’s demand, the Pentagon said that “zero” U.S. troops will be present in Afghanistan after August 31, despite the administration’s attempt to extend.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) told the president to “damn the deadline,” and said that the administration needs to “cut the Stockholm syndrome.”

"Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban. Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies. The Biden Administration needs to cut the Stockholm syndrome," Sasse said.

The Taliban spokesperson warned that there would be "consequences" if the August 31 deadline was not met.

“It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces... If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

As the August 31 deadline approaches, the Biden administration has not publicly announced how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. The White House also said that "stranded" is a false characterization of the situation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Wait...An Afghan Man on UK's No-Fly List Was Allowed to Step Foot on British Soil?
Matt Vespa

Fauci's Latest BS: The Clearest Example That It's About Control, Not Public Health
Matt Vespa
Here Is What the Taliban Is Now Armed with Thanks to US Taxpayers
Julio Rosas

Biden Caves to Taliban
Spencer Brown

Biden's Liberal Media Lapdogs Hard at Work to Defend Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan
VIP
Julio Rosas
Jake Sullivan Claims No Special Visas Processed Under Trump Since March 2020. WaPo's Fact Checker Then Steps In.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular