GOP Congressman Calls on 'Every Single Person' Involved With Afghanistan Failure to Resign

Florida GOP Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL) had harsh words for President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the administration is asleep-at-the-wheel during the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.The Taliban takeover was a predicted consequence of the president’s botched, poorly-planned withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Waltz pointed out that lawmakers are having to navigate the bureaucracy of the State Department as the administration refuses to address the crisis head on.

State is telling people to go to the airport but they face a number of challenges: Taliban checkpoints and the struggle of leaving their houses while the Taliban is on patrol. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 20, 2021

Struggling to get through a panicked crowd who are trampling smaller people by shoving them aside to get past them. And Taliban are firing indiscriminately into the crowd playing the “crowd control” card. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 20, 2021

Only to present their correct paperwork to Taliban guards and be turned away. Or they face a random gate closure with no heads up on when it’ll open again or why it’s closed. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 20, 2021

I am furious over President Biden, the State Department, and the NSC’s actions. Every single person who is responsible for Americans and our allies should resign for their heartlessness and incompetence. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 20, 2021

Biden is set to speak from the White House later on Friday afternoon after avoiding addressing the Afghanistan crisis and refusing to take questions about the situation throughout the week.