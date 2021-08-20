Afghanistan

GOP Congressman Calls on 'Every Single Person' Involved With Afghanistan Failure to Resign

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Congressman Calls on 'Every Single Person' Involved With Afghanistan Failure to Resign

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Florida GOP Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL) had harsh words for President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the administration is asleep-at-the-wheel during the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.The Taliban takeover was a predicted consequence of the president’s botched, poorly-planned withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. 

Waltz pointed out that lawmakers are having to navigate the bureaucracy of the State Department as the administration refuses to address the crisis head on.

Biden is set to speak from the White House later on Friday afternoon after avoiding addressing the Afghanistan crisis and refusing to take questions about the situation throughout the week.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

As His Presidency Crumbles, Joe Biden Cancels His Vacation to Delaware
Spencer Brown
So, The Biden Administration Really Wanted to Charge Americans Thousands to Leave Afghanistan?
Matt Vespa

New Report Debunks Democrat Narratives on January 6th
Spencer Brown

Biden Got Very Confused During One Part of Interview With Stephanopoulos...And ABC Edited It Out
Leah Barkoukis
Newsom Should Be Nervous About What Latest Polling in CA Recall Shows
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Reports: Taliban Beating Americans, Hunting Down Journalists, Murdering Collaborators
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular