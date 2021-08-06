Grassley, Ernst Go to Bat for Bacon Against California Liberals

California is set to implement a new regulation, via a ballot initiative, that would effectively ban the sale of bacon to consumers. The proposition will increase space standards for farmers in other states that would make production increasingly difficult, but GOP Senators are pushing back on the tyrannical proposal that would decrease California’s supply and harm producers.

Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act to prevent local and state governments from interfering in production and manufacturing of agriculture in other states. The California proposition would disproportionately affect Iowa farmers.

The #EATSAct will prohibit state & local governments from interfering with the production or manufacture of ag products in other states.https://t.co/xfgIxk3myl — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) August 5, 2021

“Consistent with the Commerce Clause of section 8 of article I of the Constitution of the United States, the government of a State or a unit of local government within a State shall not impose a standard or condition on the production or manufacture of any agricultural products sold or offered for sale in interstate commerce if...the production or manufacture occurs in another State,” the legislation reads.

Ernst said “no way” to California’s proposal.

“We thought we’ve seen it all from the radical left – from defunding the police, to the Green New Deal, to trillions in new spending with skyrocketing inflation – but this takes it to a whole new level: banning bacon? No way, folks,” Ernst said in a statement. “Radicals in liberal states like California shouldn’t be allowed to punish hard working farmers and producers in Iowa, which is why I’m pushing to strip out this ridiculous law and ensure Iowans can continue selling the nation’s best pork, bacon, and eggs to Americans across the country."

Likewise, Grassley hopes to give farmers the freedom to operate “as they see fit.”

“I don’t know why anyone would want to live in a state where it’s almost impossible to buy bacon. But California wants to impose such a rule on its residents,” he said. “Iowa has an abundance of agricultural products to offer and folks from coast to coast should be able to enjoy them. I’m glad to sponsor this bill which will protect Iowa farmers and producers and allow them the freedom to operate their farms as they see fit.”

GOP Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and John Cornyn (R-TX) joined the two as co-sponsors of the bill.