Mitch McConnell

McConnell Slams Democrats' 'PR Stunt' After Failure to Pass Eviction Moratorium

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ripped President Joe Biden’s move to buck the Supreme Court’s ruling on the eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an additional 60-day eviction moratorium on Tuesday at the direction of the president, despite the high court ruling that the CDC did not have such authority. 

 Democrats were given a deadline to legislate a moratorium but did not follow through or garner enough support, and instead went to Biden to take action that he did not legally possess, as McConnell noted.

 Indeed, progressives in the House Democrat caucus pulled a “PR stunt” in support of an eviction moratorium. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) led the charge.

