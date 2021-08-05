McConnell Slams Democrats' 'PR Stunt' After Failure to Pass Eviction Moratorium

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ripped President Joe Biden’s move to buck the Supreme Court’s ruling on the eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an additional 60-day eviction moratorium on Tuesday at the direction of the president, despite the high court ruling that the CDC did not have such authority.

Democrats were given a deadline to legislate a moratorium but did not follow through or garner enough support, and instead went to Biden to take action that he did not legally possess, as McConnell noted.

.@LeaderMcConnell on eviction moratorium: "When some socialist House members failed to convince their own fellow Democrats to extend this nationwide socialism through legislation, they somehow prevailed on President Biden through PR stunts." pic.twitter.com/VAcL3IhVny — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2021

B) McConnell: One day before the president's announcement a senior advisor had said the president had double, triple, quadruple checked to see whether he had the legal authority to do this, and he did not...but he still caved and did it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 5, 2021

C) McConnell: The far left wants to turn this pandemic into a Trojan Horse for permanent socialism and the administration is letting them call the shots. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 5, 2021

Indeed, progressives in the House Democrat caucus pulled a “PR stunt” in support of an eviction moratorium. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) led the charge.