'Squad' Gets a Big Loss in Ohio Special Election

The progressive “squad” in congress saw a huge loss on Tuesday night in an Ohio congressional special election for the 11th congressional district. Nina Turner, who is allied with “squad” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), lost to Shontel Brown on Tuesday night. Brown had the muscle of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), including Democrat Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), behind her, but was outraised 2-to-1 by Turner. Still, Brown won 51 percent to Turner’s 44 percent.

I've seen enough. Shontel Brown (D) defeats Nina Turner (D) in the #OH11 special election Democratic primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 4, 2021

Despite out fundraising Brown significantly, Turner blamed “evil money” for her resounding loss.

#OH11 Nina Turner in concession speech: “I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen to another progressive candidate again. We didn't lose this race, evil money manipulated and maligned this election.” — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 4, 2021

In another special election in the 15th congressional district, Mike Carey won the crowded Republican primary. Carey will face Democrat Allison Russo in November.

I've seen enough. Trump-endorsed Mike Carey (R) wins the GOP primary in #OH15 and will face state Rep. Allison Russo (D) in the special general election on 11/2/21. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 4, 2021

Carey received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"Mike Carey, who is running for Congress in the Great State of Ohio, was born and raised in the 15th District. He will be a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime. As a Veteran, he totally supports our Military and his fellow Vets," Trump said of Carey in an endorsement. "A strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Mike will do an outstanding job in Congress. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The seat was previously held by Steve Stivers, who vacated the seat to serve as the CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.