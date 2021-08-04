Donald Trump

'Squad' Gets a Big Loss in Ohio Special Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Squad' Gets a Big Loss in Ohio Special Election

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The progressive “squad” in congress saw a huge loss on Tuesday night in an Ohio congressional special election for the 11th congressional district. Nina Turner, who is allied with “squad” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), lost to Shontel Brown on Tuesday night. Brown had the muscle of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), including Democrat Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), behind her, but was outraised 2-to-1 by Turner. Still, Brown won 51 percent to Turner’s 44 percent.

Despite out fundraising Brown significantly, Turner blamed “evil money” for her resounding loss.

In another special election in the 15th congressional district, Mike Carey won the crowded Republican primary. Carey will face Democrat Allison Russo in November. 

Carey received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"Mike Carey, who is running for Congress in the Great State of Ohio, was born and raised in the 15th District. He will be a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime.  As a Veteran, he totally supports our Military and his fellow Vets," Trump said of Carey in an endorsement. "A strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Mike will do an outstanding job in Congress. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Recommended
Unfair Competition
John Stossel

The seat was previously held by Steve Stivers, who vacated the seat to serve as the CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Remember the Nursing Homes: What the New York AG's Cuomo Press Conference Did Not Mention
Guy Benson
Defying the Supreme Court, Biden Issues Outrageous Eviction Moratorium
Katie Pavlich

Biden: I Want a Ban on Widely Owned Firearms, But This Doesn't Violate Second Amendment Rights
Matt Vespa
VIDEO: Finally, An Olympic Athlete Who's Proud of America
Spencer Brown

Obama Has Changed His Birthday Plans After Backlash
Leah Barkoukis

Missouri Governor Writes Final Chapter in McCloskey Saga
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular