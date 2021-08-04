After Biden Called for Cuomo to Resign, Psaki Won't Say if Biden Misconduct Claims Should be Investigated

In the wake of the revelations about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D) violation of state and federal law with multiple instances of sexual harassment, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question about claims of sexual misconduct against President Joe Biden. The president called on Cuomo to resign in light of the independent investigation’s results, but Psaki would not shed light on Biden’s view of a potential independent investigation into the allegations against him.

Former aide to then-Senator Biden, Tara Reade, brought her story forward during the general election but was largely dismissed by Biden’s team. Psaki also brushed off her claims from the podium on Wednesday when asked about potential investigations.

“Should there be an independent investigation into allegations against the president as there was into Governor Cuomo?" a New York Post reporter asked.

Psaki said that the president has been “clear and outspoken” with respect to supporting women coming forward with allegations.

“First, I would say that the president has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected and having their voices heard, and being allowed to tell their stories and being treated with respect. That has long been his policy, and continues to be his policy,” Psaki said, without addressing Reade or other claims made against the president. “That [allegations] were heavily litigated during the campaign...I don’t have anything further other than to repeat that he has called for the governor to resign.”