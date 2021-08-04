New York Dem Party Chair Joins Calls for Cuomo to Resign

More and more Democrats are turning on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) after the embattled governor was found to have violated state and federal laws via sexual harassment of female employees on multiple occasions. New York Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs is the latest high-profile Democrat to call for Cuomo to resign.

"When the allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo first surfaced, in the interest of fairness, I urged everyone to wait for the outcome of the Attorney General’s investigation before making a judgment. The Attorney General’s exhaustive and professional investigation yielded conclusions that can only be described as extremely damning and upsetting,” Jacobs said in a statement. “The facts presented make clear that there is a preponderance of evidence of both a toxic workplace and actual sexual harassment. I agree with the Attorney General. I believe the women. I believe the allegations. I cannot speak to the Governor’s motivations. What I can say is that the Governor has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally. The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable...And so, it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the State - work that he did so much to advance – to continue.”

Cuomo made it clear on Tuesday that he has no intention of resigning, even with bipartisan support for him to do so. The New York state legislature is considering impeachment of the disgraced governor.