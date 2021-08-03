Andrew Cuomo

Stefanik Calls for Cuomo's Arrest After Damning Sexual Harassment Report

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

An investigation by New York officials found that Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) violated state and federal law by harassing multiple women in the workplace. Cuomo created a “toxic work environment” and a “climate of fear” with his misconduct. 

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wasted no time in demanding that Cuomo be arrested immediately. Stefanik was the first lawmaker to call for an independent investigation into Cuomo that concluded on Tuesday.

"No one is above the law and justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately," Stefanik wrote in a statement, adding that "President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo's resignation."

