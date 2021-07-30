New RNC Ad Targets Texas Dems For Bogus Lies About Voter ID Laws

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is continuing to criticize Texas Democrats for their stunt in protest of voter identification laws, and for lies spread about election integrity provisions. The group of state legislators fled their state for Washington, D.C. in avoidance of the job they were elected to do.

In a new ad spot running in the Austin, Texas media market, minister Melvin Everson reminds voters that Republicans are working to make it “easier to vote, and harder to cheat.”

“Everyone should have trust in our elections. But Democrats are opposing common sense voter reforms. What are they afraid of? Here’s what Republicans are actually for: Only mailing ballots to registered voters, More early voting, Bipartisan election observers, And verifying IDs. We want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Maybe that’s what the Democrats are worried about,” he says in the ad.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel argued that Americans can “see right through” Democrats’ “partisan schemes” related to election integrity.

“While Republicans are fighting to promote transparency and access to elections through several pieces of election integrity legislation across the country, Texas Democrats are doing what Democrats do best – abandoning the debate and peddling lies to the mainstream media,” McDaniel said. “Americans see right through their partisan schemes, and Republicans will continue to fight for election integrity at every stage of the voting process.”

Recent RNC polling found that 80 percent of respondents believe that voter ID laws are important for election security. Watch the RNC's newest election integrity ad below:



