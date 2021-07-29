DC Mayor Implements Anti-Science Mask Mandate

covid-19

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Thursday that a mask mandate is being reinstated for indoor activity, for all individuals over the age of two regardless of vaccination status. Bowser's decision follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommends vaccinated individuals must wear masks indoors. The announcement is a reversal from previous guidance issued by the agency for vaccinated individuals.

Democrats continue to reinstate mask mandates, even for fully vaccinated individuals. On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) brought back the mask mandate for her chamber, threatening arrest for those who refuse to comply.

