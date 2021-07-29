DC Mayor Implements Anti-Science Mask Mandate

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Thursday that a mask mandate is being reinstated for indoor activity, for all individuals over the age of two regardless of vaccination status. Bowser's decision follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommends vaccinated individuals must wear masks indoors. The announcement is a reversal from previous guidance issued by the agency for vaccinated individuals.

BREAKING: Muriel Bowser is reinstating DC's mask mandate following new masking guidance from the CDC. https://t.co/GdyzPz2yGL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

DC @MayorBowser announces new #MaskMandate indoors for everyone over 2 yrs old . Also working to require DC Government employees to be vaccinated for #COVID19 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BNrYmWIFHc — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 29, 2021

Muriel Bowser: "Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this." pic.twitter.com/cMumN0hq7g — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

Democrats continue to reinstate mask mandates, even for fully vaccinated individuals. On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) brought back the mask mandate for her chamber, threatening arrest for those who refuse to comply.