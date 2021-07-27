Senate Republicans

Former GOP Senator Mike Enzi Has Died

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 8:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
Former GOP Senator Mike Enzi Has Died

Source: AP Photo/Tim Goessman, File

Former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) passed away on Monday night, at age 77, after a serious bicycle accident. Enzi retired from the Senate at the end of last year. 

The former Budget Committee Chairman’s death was mourned by both Republicans and Democrats.

After retiring in 2020, Enzi was replaced by GOP Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why an ESPN Writer Was Troubled by American Flags at the Tokyo Olympics. Prepare to Roll Your Eyes.
Matt Vespa
We Have a New Term to Describe RINO Traitors Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney
Matt Vespa

Britney Spears' Attorney Files Motion to Strip Her Dad from Conservatorship
Landon Mion

Three-Time Olympian Says People Want Sports, Not Political Activism
Landon Mion
Former Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Rep. Makes a Prediction About Biden's Presidency
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular