Former GOP Senator Mike Enzi Has Died

Former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) passed away on Monday night, at age 77, after a serious bicycle accident. Enzi retired from the Senate at the end of last year.

Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family. pic.twitter.com/7rGlwYDxKa — Mike Enzi (@SenatorEnzi) July 27, 2021

The former Budget Committee Chairman’s death was mourned by both Republicans and Democrats.

Sen. Mike Enzi's sudden passing marks a sad day for Wyoming and our country.



My condolences are with his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Diana, and his entire family. See my full statement mourning his loss: https://t.co/H0Bl2U9u4p pic.twitter.com/2vqHUuyLmc — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 27, 2021

The nation will remember Mike Enzi as a man of integrity and character. We would all do well to follow his example of treating others with respect and dignity. Ann and I share our profound condolences and sincere prayers for his family and loved ones. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 27, 2021

Former Wyoming U.S. Senator & my good friend Mike Enzi died last night after a bike accident. Mike was a kind, kind person. He helped me pass one of my first bills when I was a brand new senator. His faith & his love for Diana & his family knew no bounds. We will all miss Mike ?? — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 27, 2021

Wyoming and the nation have lost one of the most consequential public servants of our time. Whether he was serving as mayor of Gillette, in the Wyoming Legislature, or in the U.S. Senate, you could not have asked for a stronger champion for Wyoming and our country than Mike Enzi. pic.twitter.com/ldgc1sNUxk — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 27, 2021

This weekend, we received news that our friend and former colleague Sen. Mike Enzi was involved in a serious accident while riding his bike. I know members on both sides are very much thinking of Mike at this time. We are praying for his health and for the entire Enzi family. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 26, 2021

My deepest condolences to Senator Mike Enzi’s family. Mike was a devoted colleague and friend, and I’m praying for his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/226XdcPIWa — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 27, 2021

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso on the death of former WY GOP Senator Mike Enzi: "Wyoming and the nation have lost one of the most consequential public servants of our time." pic.twitter.com/7OBOyKRNhf — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 27, 2021

Mike Enzi was a colleague, friend, and champion for the people of Wyoming. I enjoyed spending time with him during many Wednesday mornings at the Senate Prayer breakfast. I am very saddened to hear of his passing, and I am praying for his family. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 27, 2021

After retiring in 2020, Enzi was replaced by GOP Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).