Detroit Police Chief Blasts Cori Bush For Having Private Security While Supporting Defunding the Police

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of the progressive “squad” in Congress, is under fire for paying $70,000 on private security while she advocates to defund the police, via Fox News:

Bush's campaign sent $54,120.92 in payments between April 15 and June 28 for "security services" to RS&T Security Consulting, a New York-based firm with a mysterious online presence, Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show. The Democrat's campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for "security services" over the same time period.

The $69,120 in security payments accounted for more than a third of Bush's $197,000 in campaign expenditures during the second quarter, the FEC records show. It's also nearly double what her campaign spent on private security during the first quarter of 2021.