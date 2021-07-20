Mitch McConnell

Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:30 PM
Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Republican leadership previewed the defeat of Democrats' latest spending proposal that GOP members characterized as a “reckless, tax and spending spree.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) planned to set up a vote on advancing the spending package on Wednesday, but GOP leadership said that no Republicans will support the bill, effectively making it dead-on-arrival.

Senate GOP Chairman Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Schumer will have to make their members “walk the plank” to advance the package. The lawmakers noted that the text of the bill has not even been unveiled yet.

"We're not going to vote to proceed with a bill that doesn't exist yet. This is not a very high standard to set. We want to have a bill to go to," Senate Republican Policy Chairman Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) said of the vote on the package, "before we vote to go to a bill."

Other lawmakers have urged Schumer to delay the vote on the bill until the final text is available. 

Thus far, all Democrat Senators are voting to advance the bill, but will not be able to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

Most Popular