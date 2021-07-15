'We Look Ridiculous': Nikki Haley Eviscerates Blinken, Biden for Inviting UN to Investigate U.S.

The Biden administration announced another anti-American, woke move on Wednesday when Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally invited United Nations (UN) officials to investigate racism in the United States. Blinken said that the move was the administration "leading by example."

"It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues. As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues," Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.