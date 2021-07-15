United Nations
VIP

'We Look Ridiculous': Nikki Haley Eviscerates Blinken, Biden for Inviting UN to Investigate U.S.

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'We Look Ridiculous': Nikki Haley Eviscerates Blinken, Biden for Inviting UN to Investigate U.S.

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration announced another anti-American, woke move on Wednesday when Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally invited United Nations (UN) officials to investigate racism in the United States. Blinken said that the move was the administration "leading by example."

"It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues. As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues," Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, took issue with Blinken's move to invite the UN to investigate the United States. Haley rightfully called the UN a "cesspool of political bias."

"The US is asking the United Nations, a cesspool of political bias, to come into the United States and investigate us on human rights? We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the world right now...You can't make this up."

Haley pointed out that the UN's human rights council notoriously ignores blatant human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other regimes. The Biden administration has yet to act tough on any of these abuses. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Fox News Host Told the Truth About the January 6 Riot...And It Probably Infuriated Liberals
Matt Vespa
Madness in Minnesota: CRT Protests Erupt at School Board Meeting
Carson Swick
Washington Post Columnist Was Triggered By One Word Used to Describe Texas Democrats' DC Trip
Matt Vespa
Dissent: Harvard Medical School Professor Exposes Fauci's 'Triple Stumble'
Guy Benson
Bookselling Association Begs for Mercy After 'Violent' Mailing of 'Anti-Trans' Book to Its Members
Julio Rosas
Meet Kari Lake, the Former Television News Anchor Running for Governor of Arizona
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular