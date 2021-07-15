'We Look Ridiculous': Nikki Haley Eviscerates Blinken, Biden for Inviting UN to Investigate U.S.

The Biden administration announced another anti-American, woke move on Wednesday when Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally invited United Nations (UN) officials to investigate racism in the United States. Blinken said that the move was the administration "leading by example."
"It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues. As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues," Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
Former Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, took issue with Blinken's move to invite the UN to investigate the United States. Haley rightfully called the UN a "cesspool of political bias."
"The US is asking the United Nations, a cesspool of political bias, to come into the United States and investigate us on human rights? We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the world right now...You can't make this up."
You just can't make this up. Our own Secretary of State is actually asking the UN to investigate us.
Not only is Biden making the United States look ridiculous in the eyes of the world, he's putting us in danger.
Haley pointed out that the UN's human rights council notoriously ignores blatant human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other regimes. The Biden administration has yet to act tough on any of these abuses.