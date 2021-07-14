Mitch McConnell

McConnell Slams Texas Dems' 'Phony' Boycott Stunt

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell Slams Texas Dems' 'Phony' Boycott Stunt

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had harsh words for the Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled their state in protest of a special legislative session that includes a vote on electoral reforms. The Democrat legislators boarded a private flight to Washington, D.C. to avoid doing the job they were elected to, as McConnell noted.

"This week, state legislators from Texas decided to grab some beer, hop on a private jet, and flee the state in what they are pretending is some great moral crusade."

Indeed, Texas Democrats acted as if they were engaging in a great sacrifice. They referred to themselves as “fugitives” in search of justice.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the lawmakers during their publicity stunt. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) set the record straight and reminded the Democrat legislators that the voting legislation in question will expand access to the ballot box.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Republicans Get a Big Win Over Stacey Abrams in Georgia Special Election
Reagan McCarthy
Psaki Defends Texas Dems' 'Outspoken Efforts,' Refuses to Condemn Communism
Reagan McCarthy

A Judge Told A Capitol Hill Defendant Not to Buy More Guns. Guess What Happened Next.
Matt Vespa
Ridiculous: Golfer Barred from Tournament Over COVID Exposure, Despite Being Vaccinated and Testing Negative
VIP
Guy Benson
Spanish High Court Rules Pandemic Lockdown Unconstitutional
Carson Swick
ICYMI: Cuban Internet Personality Dina Stars Seemingly Arrested During Live Television Interview
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular