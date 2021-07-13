RNC Dismantles Biden's 'Lies and Theatrics' Ahead of Speech on Voting Reforms

President Joe Biden is set to speak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the “For the People Act” and other unconstitutional voting measures. Democrats including the president have gone on the offensive against voting laws passed in red states, including common-sense voter identification laws.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) previewed Biden’s “lies and theatrics” surrounding voting reforms.

“Joe Biden and Democrats have an election power grab playbook: lies and theatrics. After Democrats failed to pass their federal takeover of our elections (H.R.1), Biden is continuing their dishonest attacks on commonsense election integrity efforts,” RNC communications director Danielle Alvarez said in a release. “Meanwhile, Republicans are engaged in state-led efforts to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and polling shows Americans overwhelmingly support these laws.”

The president’s speech comes on the heels of the administration’s lawsuit against Georgia for the state’s newly-enacted voting reform law. The committee also found in a recent poll that voter identification is overwhelmingly popular, while ballot harvesting and excessive mail-in voting procedures justified by the pandemic are not:

VOTER ID AND VOTER ROLLS More than 80% of all voters say voter ID is an important security measure; nearly all have driver’s licenses or another form of ID and think it is easy to acquire ID.



When asked directly if voter ID laws are “racist,” a majority disagreed.

89% of voters support purging voter rolls of voters who are no longer registered there or have passed away.

88% of all voters say states should not mail ballots to non-citizens and people who are not registered to vote. BALLOT INTEGRITY 87% of voters said they were against ballot harvesting.

71% of voters believe ballots should not be accepted after election day. TRANSPARENCY 66% of voters think ballots should be counted as they are received in early voting so on election day we know who won. Only 18% of voters disagree.

More than half of voters (53%) believe that special voting measures due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court also recently upheld voting reforms in Arizona. Meanwhile, Texas Democrats are skipping work to protest a vote on similar electoral measures.