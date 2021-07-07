GOP
VIP

GOP State Leadership Committee Brings in Major Cash in Quarter Two

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP State Leadership Committee Brings in Major Cash in Quarter Two

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

After a record-breaking year of electoral victories in 2020, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a GOP committee that works to elect Republicans at the state level, is continuing to see momentum. The group revealed a record-breaking quarter of fundraising from the April-June timeframe, including a substantial group of new donors. 

The committee brought in $6.5 million in quarter 2, in partnership with the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF). 

The group touted early fundraising investments in order to "hold the line" against Democrats' control of Washington, D.C. 

"What we have done to continue last cycle's streak of breaking fundraising records quarter after quarter has been a remarkable feat and will have us well positioned to make the early investments necessary to support state Republicans as they hold the line against Democrat-controlled Washington," RSLC President Dee Duncan said in a release. 

In 2020, the RSLC maintained control of all 59 Republican-controlled chambers, and managed to flip Democratic-held majorities, despite an influx of Democratic spending in state-level races. Democrats did not flip a single GOP-held state legislature in the 2020 election. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'This Is the Wild West Again': The Border Crisis Is Putting Northern Los Angeles County Residents In Danger
Julio Rosas

'Decolonize Your Bookshelf'? Here's the Critical Race Theory Training That Awaits the Employees of Raytheon
Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Vaccination Plan is Raising Eyebrows
Katie Pavlich
Why This New Jersey Democrat Is Getting Mocked for Donating His Suit to the Smithsonian
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Virginia's Former Democrat Governor Just Unleashed Some Hard Truths on His Own Party
Katie Pavlich
Trump Announces a Major Lawsuit Against Tech Giants
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular