Florida

'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy

Source: Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Florida Democrats are using the recent tragedy with a collapsed condo building in Surfside to dunk on Republicans and score political points. Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL), who recently launched a Senate bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), used an MSNBC hit to falsely claim that Rubio has ignored the tragedy. 

“Florida really deserves better. Florida deserves someone who is gonna stand up for them. Deserves someone who will hear the voice of the people and it matters. And someone who is going to care and help them when they’re going through a tough time,” Demings said of Rubio and other GOP leaders. “We don’t have that in Florida right now.”

Despite Demings’ claims, Rubio and other Republican leaders have been on the ground with victims and first responders.

President Joe Biden is also set to visit Surfside tragedy site on Thursday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died
Katie Pavlich

Why NYC's Mayoral Election Has Been Consumed by Total Mayhem
Matt Vespa
These Two DOJ Appointments Show Biden Is Firmly Behind Defunding the Police
Katie Pavlich

Stefanik Drops Fact Check on WaPo's Hack Fact Checkers
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election
Katie Pavlich
Mother Shot and Killed By Stray Gunfire After Dropping Son off at United States Naval Academy
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular