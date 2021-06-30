'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy

Florida Democrats are using the recent tragedy with a collapsed condo building in Surfside to dunk on Republicans and score political points. Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL), who recently launched a Senate bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), used an MSNBC hit to falsely claim that Rubio has ignored the tragedy.

“Florida really deserves better. Florida deserves someone who is gonna stand up for them. Deserves someone who will hear the voice of the people and it matters. And someone who is going to care and help them when they’re going through a tough time,” Demings said of Rubio and other GOP leaders. “We don’t have that in Florida right now.”

.@RepValDemings, who is running to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate, joins @Lawrence why she is advocating for getting rid of the filibuster and why Florida “deserves better” than Marco Rubio. https://t.co/z4GJP83paY pic.twitter.com/07kcQIFQIQ — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) June 30, 2021

Despite Demings’ claims, Rubio and other Republican leaders have been on the ground with victims and first responders.

The scale & magnitude of the debris in Surfside is hard to fully comprehend from TV images alone. pic.twitter.com/pg6kqmyu6o — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2021

Just visited Surfside to thank & get a briefing on search & rescue operations from local authorities and @fema pic.twitter.com/S9fpiMWhlF — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2021

The best search & rescue team in the world will be working all night to find & rescue survivors.



We are praying for a night of miracles. pic.twitter.com/HvJf5ItodD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 25, 2021

President Joe Biden is also set to visit Surfside tragedy site on Thursday.