House Republicans Go to Bat for Hyde Amendment as Biden Administration Seeks to Scrap Bipartisan Measure

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden administration is caving to the far-left on more than a few issues, including a historically bipartisan provision that protects American taxpayers. Though President Biden was an original supporter of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions, his administration has not committed to keeping the measure intact. 

House Republicans are pushing back. Members of the minority party went to bat for the amendment this week, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that federal dollars are not used for abortions. 

The House pro-life caucus also introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, in another attempt to codify the amendment. As to be expected, Democrats refused to consider the legislation. 

The president's most recent budget proposal would scrap the Hyde Amendment, and allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. 

