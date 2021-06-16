Stacey Abrams Denounces Election Lies While Still Refusing to Concede 2018 Governor Race

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and "voter suppression" truther Stacey Abrams (D) put her hypocrisy on full display during a recent MSNBC appearance. Abrams, who has spent the last three years insisting that she won the 2018 governor race when she was defeated fairly by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA), said that "repeating lies" about elections poses a danger.

"We can't keep repeating the people who are posing the lies. One of the most effective ways to combat disinformation is to refuse to repeat it and to instead focus on telling the truth. These vote restrictions are a concerted effort to hold on to power," Abrams said.

Stacey Abrams on @MSNBC: "We can't keep repeating the people who are posing the lies. One of the most effective ways to combat disinformation is to refuse to repeat it and to instead focus on telling the truth. These vote restrictions are a concerted effort to hold on to power." — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Abrams continues to advocate for the For the People Act, which is dead-on-arrival in the United States Senate. The legislation would give full jurisdiction over elections to the federal government, instead of individual states.

.@staceyabrams joins #TheReidOut on her new #votingrights initiative--the Hot Call Summer campaign--asking supporters to call their U.S. senators everyday until the For the People Act passes. #reiders pic.twitter.com/kI0FaopTS3 — The ReidOut (@thereidout) June 15, 2021

While advocating for the right to vote and fair elections, Abrams still has yet to concede a gubernatorial race that she lost fair and square three years ago.