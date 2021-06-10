Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley Wrecks Kamala Harris' 'Embarrassing' Border Negligence

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Vice President Kamala Harris still refuses to visit the southern border to witness the current crisis, despite being appointed to deal with border policy by President Joe Biden nearly 100 days ago. Harris is under fire for her border negligence not only by Republicans but by law enforcement and border patrol agents. 

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also took note of Harris's negligence, calling the vice president's failure to do the job that she was assigned by Biden "embarrassing."

"Kamala Harris was given one job. One job. And that was to deal with the border. And any leader knows you can’t fix what you can't see. She hasn't been on the ground. She hasn't talked to the border patrol. She doesn't know what is happening there," Haley said on Fox News's America Reports. "This is the same woman who literally tweeted out 'Come one, come all, we’re open for business,' so all you have to do is look at that. You know what says 'don't come?' when you show up at the border. Actions speak louder than words. I don't know what her fear of the border is, but clearly she has one."

Harris's most recent comment that received backlash was likening her overdue visit to the southern border, embattled in humanitarian and national security crises, to a visit to Europe. The vice president has no scheduled trips to the border thus far. 

