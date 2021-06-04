Flashback: Democratic Senators Defended Keeping Filibuster Intact

Senate Democrats are cranking up the pressure on "swing" votes, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), to cave and agree to eliminate the legislative filibuster. Republicans recently blocked the creation of the January 6 commission, and more members of Democratic leadership have advocated for nuking the 60-vote threshold.

Lobbying to eliminate the filibuster is a flip-flop for most senators, though. In 2017, a bipartisan group of 61 senators signed a letter compelling leadership to keep the filibuster intact.

"We are writing to urge you to support our efforts to preserve existing rules, practices, and traditions as they pertain to the right of Members to engage in extended debate on legislation before the United States Senate," the lawmakers, led by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Chris Coons (D-DE), wrote to Senate leadership in 2017. "We are mindful of the unique role the Senate plays in the legislative process, and we are steadfastly committed to ensuring that this great American institution continues to serve as the world’s greatest deliberative body. Therefore, we are asking you to join us in opposing any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives of Senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate as we consider legislation before this body in the future."

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) reminded Democrats of this:

In 2017, 31 Democratic senators signed a letter calling the filibuster crucial to maintaining "the world's greatest deliberative body."



Instead of campaigning to abolish the filibuster, the press should ask these senators, "what's changed?" pic.twitter.com/9ISfCY0ndr — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 3, 2021

Despite continual questioning about their stances on the future of the filibuster, both Manchin and Sinema have remained committed to keeping the measure intact. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not yet garnered the votes to destroy Senate procedure.