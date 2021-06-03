Texas

George P. Bush Launches Challenge to Texas AG Ken Paxton

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 11:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/LM Otero

The race for the GOP nomination for Texas Attorney General was shaken up on Wednesday night when George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate Jeb Bush, announced his candidacy for the post. Bush currently serves as Land Commissioner, but is looking to unseat incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX).

Paxton has found himself embroiled in legal scandals, which Bush pointed to at his announcement.

“We need an attorney general stacking up mug shots of hardened criminals,” Bush said to a large crowd in Austin, “not an attorney general that’s stacking up mug shots of himself.”

Paxton has served since 2014 without a serious primary challenger. Bush hinted that an endorsement from former President Donald Trump could be on the horizon.

