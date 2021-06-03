George P. Bush Launches Challenge to Texas AG Ken Paxton

The race for the GOP nomination for Texas Attorney General was shaken up on Wednesday night when George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate Jeb Bush, announced his candidacy for the post. Bush currently serves as Land Commissioner, but is looking to unseat incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX).

??Secure our border

??Restore accountability to government

??Stand for human trafficking survivors

??Support our law enforcement



I have a proven record & I’m ready to put my experience to work as your next Attorney General. Visit https://t.co/2yhZEv8QE5 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/MUdw4ecG0Q — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 3, 2021

I’ve spent the last six years putting my background as a businessman, attorney, teacher, and Veteran to work for Texans. I’ve gotten results, and I’m ready to do more. I’m excited to announce that I’m running for Attorney General. Let’s build a better future for Texas, together. pic.twitter.com/17h5XGMXOT — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 3, 2021

Paxton has found himself embroiled in legal scandals, which Bush pointed to at his announcement.

“We need an attorney general stacking up mug shots of hardened criminals,” Bush said to a large crowd in Austin, “not an attorney general that’s stacking up mug shots of himself.”

Paxton has served since 2014 without a serious primary challenger. Bush hinted that an endorsement from former President Donald Trump could be on the horizon.