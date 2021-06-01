John Kennedy Vows to Push Back on The 'Radical Nut Jobs' in Reelection Announcement

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) made his reelection bid official on Tuesday morning, and went on the offensive against the “radical nut jobs” in the Democratic Party.

“I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up,” Kennedy said in a video released on Twitter on Tuesday. “I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer.”

Today, I announced I'm running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Kennedy is one of the few GOP senators to receive the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person. He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country," Trump wrote in a statement released in March. "Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Kennedy was first elected to the Senate in 2016, defeating a Democratic opponent in a runoff election by a 20-point margin. The Louisiana Republican sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and was an integral vote to confirm all three of Trump's Supreme Court nominees as Democrats tried to keep Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett off of the bench. His reelection is rated "Solid Republican" by the Cook Political Report.