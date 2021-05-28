House Republican Conference

House Republicans Demand That Pelosi Investigate Wuhan Lab

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 28, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

House Republicans are demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) investigate the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), over 200 House GOP lawmakers are urging Pelosi to appoint committee chairs to investigate the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus. 

“There is mounting evidence the pandemic started in a Chinese lab, and the CCP covered it up. If that is the case, the CCP is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide. These questions about the CCP’s liability are not a diversion, as you falsely claimed. To the contrary, every American family that lost someone deserves answers about the origin of this terrible virus, and House Democrats’ ongoing refusal to allocate investigative resources to get those answers is an affront to them,” the GOP lawmakers wrote to Pelosi. “ To hold the CCP accountable, however, we need access to the full range of tools available to congressional investigators, including subpoenas for documents and the power to compel key witnesses to give testimony. To date, Democrat committee chairs throughout the House are refusing to allocate those resources for questioning about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.”

The Republican lawmakers hope to hold the Chinese government accountable for its role in the pandemic and its negligence toward the spread of the virus, despite pushback from Democrats.

