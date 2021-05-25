Senate Republicans

Radical Biden Nominee Confirmed to Top DOJ Post

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 25, 2021 4:05 PM
Source: CSPAN

The Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke to serve as Associate Attorney General for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Decision in the Biden administration, by a vote of 51 to 48. GOP Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) crossed the aisle to support Clarke’s confirmation.

Republican senators blasted Clarke's history of embracing far-left ideology.

Though she narrowly cleared the full Senate vote, Clarke did not receive a favorable advancement from the Senate Judiciary Committee; no Republican members voted in support of her confirmation.

