Radical Biden Nominee Confirmed to Top DOJ Post

The Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke to serve as Associate Attorney General for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Decision in the Biden administration, by a vote of 51 to 48. GOP Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) crossed the aisle to support Clarke’s confirmation.

51-48, Senate confirms Kristen Clarke as assistant AG to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 25, 2021

Confirmed, 51-48: Executive Calendar #124 Kristen M. Clarke to be an Assistant Attorney General. @TheJusticeDept — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) May 25, 2021

Republican senators blasted Clarke's history of embracing far-left ideology.

.@LeaderMcConnell: "Our colleagues on the [judiciary] committee did not give [Kristen Clarke] a favorable recommendation. That's because of a long history of statements that place the nominee on the far-left fringe of the political spectrum." https://t.co/vgE6X9FaqW pic.twitter.com/WnZ70UX2bo — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2021

Kristen Clarke is unfit to lead the Civil Rights Division at the @DOJ. I voted against her confirmation because I am concerned about her ability to be impartial and fairly enforce the law based on her radical views. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 25, 2021

Agreed. Kristen Clarke is unfit to lead the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. https://t.co/XadLRRdD9a — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 25, 2021

Though she narrowly cleared the full Senate vote, Clarke did not receive a favorable advancement from the Senate Judiciary Committee; no Republican members voted in support of her confirmation.