Teachers Union Boss Defends Influence Over Biden Administration's Reopening Guidance

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten defended teachers’ unions' influence over the Biden administration’s coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools. Host of Fox News’ “The Story,” Martha MacCallum, pressed Weingarten on the influx of donations to Democrat lawmakers from teachers unions.

A recent report showed collusion between teachers unions and Biden administration officials on the creation of school reopening guidelines

“In this administration, there have been $20 million that have gone to Democrats from teachers unions and teachers organizations,” MacCallum said to Weingarten. “So I guess that money seems to be working.”

Weingarten proceeded to blame Republicans and the Trump administration for reversing course on school reopening guidelines. In reality, GOP lawmakers and the former president championed funding within the COVID relief packages for schools to reopen safely.

To the befuddlement of Martha MacCallum, teachers union head Randi Weingarten claims schools would have reopened sooner if former President Trump and his White House "kept on changing his mind and changing these things" and given schools the $$ they demanded and got them shots. pic.twitter.com/2zvrL6oFdo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2021

Weingarten hastily said that she hopes that students will return to school full-time starting in September, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined is safe even without vaccination requirements for students.