Joe Biden

GOP Lawmakers React to Biden Administration's Lackluster Jobs Report

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 07, 2021 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Lawmakers React to Biden Administration's Lackluster Jobs Report

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Friday’s lackluster jobs report is a direct testament to the detrimental effects of the Biden administration’s economic policies, Republicans argued after the report was released. The economy added just 266,000 jobs in April when the prediction was close to 1 million. The unemployment rate also rose slightly to 6.1 percent. 

Republicans criticized the "worst miss" jobs report and knocked the Biden administration’s tax increases and unemployment incentives. 

Democrats and President Biden, on the other hand, spun the lackluster report as a need to pass the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Attempts to Spin Disastrous Jobs Numbers
Katie Pavlich
The Latest Jobs Report Shows Biden's Economic Polices Are Already a Disaster
Katie Pavlich

Where Will It Land? No One Knows! Chinese Rocket Will Crash Somewhere on Earth This Weekend
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Texas Democrat Who Called Sen. Tim Scott an 'Oreo' Resigned...But That's Not the End of the Story
Leah Barkoukis
A Democratic Senator is Now Calling Out Joe Biden for His Disastrous Handling of the Border Crisis
Julio Rosas

Biden Makes History With His Proclamation on National Day of Prayer, But Not For a Good Reason
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular