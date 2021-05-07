GOP Lawmakers React to Biden Administration's Lackluster Jobs Report

Friday’s lackluster jobs report is a direct testament to the detrimental effects of the Biden administration’s economic policies, Republicans argued after the report was released. The economy added just 266,000 jobs in April when the prediction was close to 1 million. The unemployment rate also rose slightly to 6.1 percent.

Republicans criticized the "worst miss" jobs report and knocked the Biden administration’s tax increases and unemployment incentives.

This is not the time to raise taxes.



Unemployment bonuses paying people more to stay home than to work are the wrong idea.



That’s a disincentive to work. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) May 7, 2021

We need to open the country now and get our jobs & economy back on track. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) May 7, 2021

US Jobs Plummet in April



This is a stunning economic setback.



Unequivocal proof that President Biden is sabotaging our jobs recovery with promises of higher taxes & regulation on local businesses that discourage hiring, drive jobs overseas. — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) May 7, 2021

Democrats and President Biden, on the other hand, spun the lackluster report as a need to pass the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.

/2 More Pelosi: “As we build on the progress of the historic Rescue Plan, Democrats in Congress hope to work in a bipartisan spirit to Build Back Better.” — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 7, 2021