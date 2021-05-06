Voter ID

Ron DeSantis Signs Sweeping Election Integrity Reform Bill

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 06, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ron DeSantis Signs Sweeping Election Integrity Reform Bill

Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a sweeping voting reform bill on Thursday morning. Senate bill 90 bans ballot harvesting, ramps up voter identification requirements, bans unsolicited mail-in voting, and outlaws private money from administering elections. 

"I have what we think is the strongest election integrity measures in the country. We're making sure we're enforcing voter ID…We're also banning ballot harvesting. We're not gonna let political operatives go and get satchels of votes to dump them in some drop box,” DeSantis said while signing the bill live on Fox and Friends. “We're also prohibiting mass mailing of balloting. We've had absentee voting in Florida for a long time. You request the ballot. You get it. And you mail it in. But to just indiscriminately send them out is not a recipe for success."

DeSantis’ bill was immediately slammed as “voter suppression” by Democrats, and prominent progressive election lawyer Marc Elias has already filed suit. 

The bill mirrors the voting reform law recently signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) that stirred national outrage over common-sense provisions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Liz Cheney Is Reportedly Looking for the Exit and It Cannot Come Soon Enough
Matt Vespa
Judicial Watch Sues For Documents About Child Abuse in Biden's Border Facilities
Katie Pavlich
Watch: Jenner's Introductory Ad Laments California Decay, Assails Career Politicians like Newsom, Pelosi
VIP
Guy Benson
BLM's List of Demands Has Renewed Attention — With Trump Being Their Number One Priority
Julio Rosas
Harris Pinpoints One Root Cause of Border Surge. Ted Cruz Shuts It Down.
Leah Barkoukis
One State Will Soon Introduce Firing Squad as Execution Method
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular