Joe Biden

Biden Caves to Pressure, Raises Refugee Cap

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 03, 2021 4:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he is raising the refugee ceiling significantly for this fiscal year, to a total of 62,500 refugees. The administration previously said that the president would keep the Trump-era cap on refugees, at 15,000, but received blowback from the far-left. A number of congressional Democrats pushed Biden to expand the cap.

“Today, I am revising the United States’ annual refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year. This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees," Biden said in a statement released Monday. "The new admissions cap will also reinforce efforts that are already underway to expand the United States’ capacity to admit refugees, so that we can reach the goal of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for the coming fiscal year." He added that "we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year."

As of March 31, only 2,050 refugees had been admitted thus far during this fiscal year.

