Virginia

Pete Snyder Rips Democrats' School Closures in Closing Argument Ahead of GOP Convention

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pete Snyder Rips Democrats' School Closures in Closing Argument Ahead of GOP Convention

Source: Pete Snyder for Governor

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder unveiled his closing argument in the primary race for governor on Friday, ahead of the May 8 convention where a candidate will be chosen. 

Snyder, a political outsider and businessman, spent much of the primary laser-focused on advocating for reopening schools in the commonwealth. He led the way among GOP candidates in the primary field by calling out Democrats for keeping children out of traditional learning environments, even when science and data indicated it was safe to reopen schools fully. 

Snyder challenged fellow Republicans in the primary field, as well as Democrats, to pledge to "stand up to the teachers' union" and "support opening our schools now, five days a week, with a teacher in every classroom." 

Snyder touted this message in his closing argument, hitting likely-Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe for complicity with Democrats’ "insanity" in the quest to keep schools closed. 

“First, they ignored the science and locked our kids out of our classrooms. Now, they want to eliminate advanced math while students in China blow past our kids. Terry McAuliffe won't stop their insanity, but I will,” Snyder says in the ad, first shared with Townhall. “As governor, I'll take on the liberal unions, open our schools five days a week, and ensure that kids are challenged - not held back by political correctness. Enough insanity - it's time for common sense.”

 

The eventual candidate to be the Republican nominee will be chosen next Saturday, May 8, at the GOP nomination convention. The general election will take place in November. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why an MSNBC Panel Defended Using a Race-based Slur Against Tim Scott
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Driver Goes Through 'Abolish the Police' Crowd Blocking the Road in Portland
Julio Rosas
Idaho Becomes First State to Ban Discriminatory Critical Race Theory
Spencer Brown
Arizona AG Details the Disturbing Way the Biden Admin Has Kneecapped ICE from Protecting Americans
Julio Rosas
Biden Lectures Americans About Their ‘Patriotic Duty’
Katie Pavlich
WaPo Comes Up with Asinine Article on Biden's Faith and Abortion
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular