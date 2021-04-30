DCCC

After Helping House Democrats Lose Seats in 2020, Cheri Bustos Announces Retirement

Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced on Friday that she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections, but will finish out her 5th term in the House. Bustos chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for the 2020 cycle, and is responsible in-part for the massive losses that House Democrats saw on election day. Pundits and election forecasters insisted that Republicans would be pummeled in congressional elections, but Democrats ultimately lost seats and left Speaker Pelosi with a historically slim majority.

“Today, I’m announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term,” Bustos said on Friday. “It will be a new decade, and I feel it’s time for a new voice.”

She nearly lost her seat in 2020, clinching reelection by just over 12,000 votes in November. Her retirement presents a pickup opportunity for Republicans, who are well-positioned to take back the House majority in 2022.

