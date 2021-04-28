Mitch McConnell

McConnell Criticizes Biden Administration's 'False Advertising' Ahead of Address

Reagan McCarthy

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) weighed in on President Joe Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress that is set for Wednesday night. Ahead of a speech from the president who claims to own the "moderate" ideological lane, McConnell said that Biden is thus far governing as if he "owes everything" to the far-left.

McConnell noted on Wednesday that Biden campaigned on “unity,” along with a “return to normalcy,” but that his actions in his first 100 days in office do not reflect that message. 

“Over a few short months, the Biden administration seems to have given up on selling actual 'unity' in favor of catnip for their liberal base, covered with a hefty coat of false advertising,” McConnell said on Wednesday morning.

He went on to criticize the “reckless mixed messaging” by the administration, which has helped spearhead the humanitarian and national security crises at the southern border. The White House has refused to take responsibility for the crisis created by Biden's policy changes.

Biden is set to address the joint session on Wednesday night.

Most Popular