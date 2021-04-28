Joe Biden

After Canceling the Keystone Pipeline, Biden Claims to Care About Creating Jobs

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Apr 28, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden addressed a Joint Session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday night. Speaking to a historically empty lower chamber, Biden claimed to be focused on job creation. The president said that he sees climate change as an avenue to create well-paying jobs, just 100 days after he canceled the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline by revoking the permit previously given. 

The cancelation of the pipeline did nothing for job creation. In fact, Biden's executive order to rescind the permit cost thousands of well-paying jobs in the energy sector.

Follow along with our coverage of the president's congressional address here.

