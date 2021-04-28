After Canceling the Keystone Pipeline, Biden Claims to Care About Creating Jobs

President Joe Biden addressed a Joint Session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday night. Speaking to a historically empty lower chamber, Biden claimed to be focused on job creation. The president said that he sees climate change as an avenue to create well-paying jobs, just 100 days after he canceled the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline by revoking the permit previously given.

Joe Biden claims he cares about creating jobs.



Then why did he cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1, destroying 11,000 jobs? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 29, 2021

In Biden's first 100 days in office, he has:



? Signed $60,000,000,000 of tax hikes into law

? Proposed overturning 27 state "Right to Work" laws

? Cancelled 11,000 jobs sustained by the Keystone Pipeline



All are attacks on our nation's small businesses & the American worker. — House Committee on Small Business Republicans (@HSBCgop) April 28, 2021

“When I think climate change, I think jobs”



-guy who killed the Keystone Pipeline with its clean energy and thousands of jobs as his first act as President #JointAddress — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 29, 2021

The cancelation of the pipeline did nothing for job creation. In fact, Biden's executive order to rescind the permit cost thousands of well-paying jobs in the energy sector.

Biden said he would not abandon fossil fuel workers.



REALITY CHECK: He cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline on day 1, and he has NEVER addressed the workers who lost their jobs. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

Follow along with our coverage of the president's congressional address here.