Psaki Defend's Biden's Mask-Wearing Virtue Signaling During Virtual Meeting With World Leaders

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took the podium on Monday afternoon, and was pressed on President Joe Biden’s recent virtue signaling with mask-wearing. The president participated in a Zoom call with world leaders while masked, despite being fully vaccinated.

No nation can solve the climate crisis on our own — all of us have to step up. Today’s Leaders Summit on Climate is our first step to set our world on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future.



Time is short, but I believe that we can and will do this. pic.twitter.com/t49hfXdkEd — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

Pres. Biden masks up for a video call to discuss climate change with world leaders



He appears to be the only one wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/TGGuM7BW0x — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2021

When pressed by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Psaki maintained that Biden was attempting to showcase that he was “sending a message to the world that he is putting in place precautions” as leader of the free world.

Psaki also said in this claim that, for White House staffers, they "still wear masks around here...and we will wear masks in our offices and continue to abide by that until that guidance changes."



She went on to claim that there were "additional staff and personnel" present, which is why the president elected to mask-up. The president's own CDC's guidance says that mask-wearing is not entirely necessary once individuals are fully vaccinated. Psaki did not clearly indicate whether or not the president would be masked during his first address to the Joint Session of Congress, which is set for Wednesday.