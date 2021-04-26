Jen Psaki

Psaki Defend's Biden's Mask-Wearing Virtue Signaling During Virtual Meeting With World Leaders

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Defend's Biden's Mask-Wearing Virtue Signaling During Virtual Meeting With World Leaders

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took the podium on Monday afternoon, and was pressed on President Joe Biden’s recent virtue signaling with mask-wearing. The president participated in a Zoom call with world leaders while masked, despite being fully vaccinated.

When pressed by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Psaki maintained that Biden was attempting to showcase that he was “sending a message to the world that he is putting in place precautions” as leader of the free world.

She went on to claim that there were "additional staff and personnel" present, which is why the president elected to mask-up. The president's own CDC's guidance says that mask-wearing is not entirely necessary once individuals are fully vaccinated. Psaki did not clearly indicate whether or not the president would be masked during his first address to the Joint Session of Congress, which is set for Wednesday.

Recommended
Hey, LeBron James … You’re Next
Will Alexander
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts the 'Racialization' of Everything
Katie Pavlich
What Amazed One Stanford Medical Professor About DeSantis
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Another Black Life Stolen': Black Lives Matter Rushes to Defend Ma’Khia Bryant
Julio Rosas
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Oscars Are Nothing
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
The One Democrat Who Says Columbus Officer Who Shot Ma’Khia Bryant Was In the Right
Julio Rosas
Why Is Joe Biden Wearing Masks on Zoom Calls and at Meals?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular